How many player's do you reckon we will be holding onto for next season?
Whatever - barring someone with more spare walking about money than Mr Beaumont coming in - we will be a part time team, no longer will we be employing full time professionals.
Yesterdays team contained 100% full time players, barring any of them not continuing their full time carear simply because no full time team will want them we have a slim chance of keeping anyone who may be local, those who will have to travel say from over the pennines will find it difficult to both find employment and come to training at an evening, so they may as well find a club nearer home.
If Mr B, wants to call in his loan notes, someone said the club owed him both personally and to his company circa £1.9M then the only course is administration or ultimatley liquidation, either way we would be defaulting the RFL laws and most likely be starting next season in Championship 1, and if SL get their way and withold any monies awarded below SL after 2021 will we ever get out.
Dark days ahead, but lets see what Mr B says in the statement he promised to issue early this week.
Whatever - barring someone with more spare walking about money than Mr Beaumont coming in - we will be a part time team, no longer will we be employing full time professionals.
Yesterdays team contained 100% full time players, barring any of them not continuing their full time carear simply because no full time team will want them we have a slim chance of keeping anyone who may be local, those who will have to travel say from over the pennines will find it difficult to both find employment and come to training at an evening, so they may as well find a club nearer home.
If Mr B, wants to call in his loan notes, someone said the club owed him both personally and to his company circa £1.9M then the only course is administration or ultimatley liquidation, either way we would be defaulting the RFL laws and most likely be starting next season in Championship 1, and if SL get their way and withold any monies awarded below SL after 2021 will we ever get out.
Dark days ahead, but lets see what Mr B says in the statement he promised to issue early this week.