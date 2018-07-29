Well it has finally happened....two years of tremendous toil that will be written about in future books and told in movies, always going against the odds. Everyone against us.
A storm is brewing, a horrible blizzard of the proportions you folks have never seen...brace yourselves...stock up on supplies!
The Pack is preparing For A "Full Pack Attack!" The only other team that such an attack has been launched on was Leigh this season; enough said.
How I pity whoever has to play them: poor Widnes, how my heart bleeds for Hull KR...it won't be pretty.
But aleways remember: Above all else we hunt the Rhino!
"Hunting With The Pack!"
