Middle Eights
Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 11:17 pm
Posted by Canoeman on Sun Jul 29, 2018 11:17 pm
Canoeman User avatar
Joined: Tue May 29, 2018 11:04 pm
Posts: 405
Location: Deep Dark Boreal Forest
Well it has finally happened....two years of tremendous toil that will be written about in future books and told in movies, always going against the odds. Everyone against us.

A storm is brewing, a horrible blizzard of the proportions you folks have never seen...brace yourselves...stock up on supplies!

The Pack is preparing For A "Full Pack Attack!" The only other team that such an attack has been launched on was Leigh this season; enough said.

How I pity whoever has to play them: poor Widnes, how my heart bleeds for Hull KR...it won't be pretty.
But aleways remember: Above all else we hunt the Rhino!

"Hunting With The Pack!"

