If an imminent sale of Odsal head lease were true (and that is a big 'IF), then the RFL will be looking to line up a sale to Charmers, the man they hand picked to be gift wrapped the proud Bulls name for a pittance when much better bids were on the table in early 2017.
An open and transparent sale for the Odsal Head Lease would in reality NOT happen; if it happened it will most probably be a sham process.
Any assignment of the head lease by the RFL to a third party (i.e. a consortium involving Charmers) would HAVE to be approved by the Bradford Council Executive who are led by leader, Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe (who is trustworthy), and her Executive (6 Councillors, inc Hinchcliffe) would have to consider and vote on such a key matter at an Executive Meeting and there is no such meeting until 12 September 2018 - fact.
In any case the whole story may well be just (yet more) smoke and mirrors. Just recently Charmers was boasting to his close friends that the Bulls were moving out of Odsal and building a new 23000 seater stadium at Wyke Manor, all with Bradford Council's blessing. That was pie in the sky nonsense. All this may be yet more nonsense and AB may be just stirring things up, as of course is his right as a highly credible journalist.
