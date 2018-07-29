WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Odsal lease

Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 9:05 pm
Bull Mania
Story in express about SL clubs wanting to try and buy the lease apparently. Haven't read story so is anyone could post full story it would be appreciated. Tweets below from Aaron Bower.

There is a fascinating race developing to buy the lease of Odsal from the RFL. They are open to selling, and various parties want to buy. One is Wakefield chairman Michael Carter - who has told me he and other club owners would be interested in it as an investment opportunity.
Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 9:22 pm
RagingBull
Just as it looked like we Might get Through a whole season with no off field drama.......
Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 9:37 pm
Bully_Boxer
The Odsal lease being dragged into the RFL/SL war? Great stuff.
Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 9:55 pm
belcki
If an imminent sale of Odsal head lease were true (and that is a big 'IF), then the RFL will be looking to line up a sale to Charmers, the man they hand picked to be gift wrapped the proud Bulls name for a pittance when much better bids were on the table in early 2017.

An open and transparent sale for the Odsal Head Lease would in reality NOT happen; if it happened it will most probably be a sham process.

Any assignment of the head lease by the RFL to a third party (i.e. a consortium involving Charmers) would HAVE to be approved by the Bradford Council Executive who are led by leader, Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe (who is trustworthy), and her Executive (6 Councillors, inc Hinchcliffe) would have to consider and vote on such a key matter at an Executive Meeting and there is no such meeting until 12 September 2018 - fact.

In any case the whole story may well be just (yet more) smoke and mirrors. Just recently Charmers was boasting to his close friends that the Bulls were moving out of Odsal and building a new 23000 seater stadium at Wyke Manor, all with Bradford Council's blessing. That was pie in the sky nonsense. All this may be yet more nonsense and AB may be just stirring things up, as of course is his right as a highly credible journalist.

