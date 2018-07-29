Reputation Points: 2 Rep Position: 33rd / 76,985 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm Posts: 3090 Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Sad to hear of traditional clubs struggling when RFL are mainly interested in expansion abroad. If Toronto and Toulouse get into SL, how many fans can afford 2 trips to France and 1 to Canada? There has got to be better allocation of funds to the lower leagues.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane. You know it makes sense. Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
STOP THIS SO-CALLED EXPANSION NOW!!! It's clubs like Barrow, Oldham, the Cumbrian sides et al that we need to look after. If Toronto, New York and whoever want to be part of a Rugby League let them form their own governing body and generate their own finance. The RFL and Super League have delusions of grandeur without the resources to back them up.
I know Toronto pay clubs dir their travel over there, but in reality, how long do you think they would do this for.
I bet the expense for a 19 man squad, plus coaching staff etc, would cost around £10k+. Heard that flights alone for middle 8s varying between around £400 and £700, and thats without accommodation and expenses.
No issue with expansion wharsoever PT.
If we want to get the media recognition we want, we need it to be played beyond the M62.
I do think, that if done logically, and if plans are thought out and well structured, that this can be done, side by side, whilst at the same time, continuing to be there for, supporting our heartlands clubs.
I think what they did a few years ago when about 4 new clubs came in at the same time. Slow and steady wins the race. Bring one in, help to get the infrastructures in, both on and off the pitch, work with the club and its grassroits, and dont move on to the next project until all the boxes are kicked. When they are, move on to the next one. Just as an example very little local marketing was done to promise Coventry and the Tests head there.
Also, I dont think the league structures help, you could have a new side thrown in against a side relegated straight from championship. Look at the likes of Wales against York and Bradford earlier this year. Does nothing to aid team morale.
Moving onto Toronto, having teams like this do nothing for the sport over here, but that said, id an American league was created, say initially of 10-12 clubs, coveeing North, Central and South America, given the money Americans invest into sport, could give the sport a real global shot in the arm, long term.
