Posted by justthebasicfax on Sun Jul 29, 2018 8:25 pm
Well, Iâ€™d like to start by saying....... GET IN!

The energy at the club is fantastic at the minute, so congratulations to everyone connected, from The New Directors, Coaches, Players, Volunteers, Cheerleaders, Fans, everyone, awesome effort this season.

Special mention to LS28, it just goes to show that the energy and passion of fans, with focus, belief and determination can make a difference.

In addition to this, the new Directors have pushed things on, and created a fresh feel without losing our identity, well done to you all, its appreciated, and I know it will be more hard work and stress than most fans will realise, thanks again.

Saving the best till last...

The players, what can we say, all we can ask is they give it their all, do their best, want to improve, and enjoy what they do. Youâ€™re all a credit to yourselves, your families, the club and the town. I would urge you all to take this achievement and run with it, thereâ€™s more to come from you guys, go on and show people what you can do, and enjoy it.

Finally, Richard Marshall, what a superb bloke, and what a consemate professional, we are lucky to have you. Looking back to those Thrum Hall days when he quietly went about his business, in a decent side, who would have thought he would be so pivotal in reenergising the Sport in the town, mending bridges, believing in youth, sticking by us and bringing fantastic players to the club, and giving local lads the chance to make it as a professional.
Richard - Well done, these lads are achieving because you believed in them and gave them the chance.

We have a club to be genuinely proud of, and envied, no mean feat with our up and down past.

Bring on the Rhinos, lets have some fun, and lets get some new fans interested, and make the next generation of players inspired..... oh and to the Players, its not impossible, believe..... give it your best, weâ€™re proud of you all and well back you to the final hooter.

Yours sincerely

Proud Fax Fan

