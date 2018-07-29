Amy message to Derek would be to sign Will Dagger up before you leave ! 1 st time we've had a true full back at no 1 since Gregg in SL , it showed , brilliant debut , should have got MOM for me
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, atomic, ColD, GUBRATS, gunners guns13, Hudd-Shay, Leyther_Matt, Majestic-12 [Bot], Montyburns, Morvan, princeofwales, ricardo07, robsnan, Rotherham Fev Fan, scrum, shadrack, shropshire-leyther, Traffic, Woody and 350 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,769,668
|2,421
|76,985
|4,559
|SET