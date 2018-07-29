WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best player so far

Best player so far
Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 1:13 pm
Posted by Joehudds on Sun Jul 29, 2018 1:13 pm
Iâ€™ve got to say Darnell has start to shine and jerry getting some good form
Re: Best player so far
Post Sun Jul 29, 2018 2:08 pm
Posted by CHRISS on Sun Jul 29, 2018 2:08 pm
Gaskell showing his class
