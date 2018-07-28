I think the majority of us agree we are really happy with Hampshire but to take us to the next level we need a half with an exceptional kicking and organisation game, likely an Aussie/overseas player. That said it 'may be' that Hampshire will be our starting scrum half now next year. This thread isn't to debate Hampshire but to understand our quota situation.
We were all under the impression Arona was making way to create a quota spot. The fan theory was to create a spot for an overseas scrumhalf, however with the fantastic news we have resigned Arona and are working on keeping Hampshire it got me thinking of our quota situation and what the quota actually is
My understanding is we can have 3 Australians/Kiwis
And 4 Non federation trained
Which would be South Sea Islanders / Kolpaks etc
Which means a total of 7 overseas players
Can any one who has managed to keep up with how the SL quota situation over the years confirm who in are team qualifies as what?
I have had a go below:
3 Bill Tupou OS Tonga
6 Jacob Miller OS Aussie
8 David Fifita OS Aussie/Tonga
13 Tyler Randell OS Aussie
14 Justin Horo OS Kiwi
15 Pauli Pauli OS Aussie/Samoa
16 Tinirau Arona OS Cook Island
