WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Current Squad & Quota Places

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Current Squad & Quota Places

Post a reply
Current Squad & Quota Places
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:53 pm
Posted by musson on Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:53 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 28
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 786
I think the majority of us agree we are really happy with Hampshire but to take us to the next level we need a half with an exceptional kicking and organisation game, likely an Aussie/overseas player. That said it 'may be' that Hampshire will be our starting scrum half now next year. This thread isn't to debate Hampshire but to understand our quota situation.

We were all under the impression Arona was making way to create a quota spot. The fan theory was to create a spot for an overseas scrumhalf, however with the fantastic news we have resigned Arona and are working on keeping Hampshire it got me thinking of our quota situation and what the quota actually is

My understanding is we can have 3 Australians/Kiwis
And 4 Non federation trained
Which would be South Sea Islanders / Kolpaks etc

Which means a total of 7 overseas players

Can any one who has managed to keep up with how the SL quota situation over the years confirm who in are team qualifies as what?

I have had a go below:


3 Bill Tupou OS Tonga
6 Jacob Miller OS Aussie
8 David Fifita OS Aussie/Tonga
13 Tyler Randell OS Aussie
14 Justin Horo OS Kiwi
15 Pauli Pauli OS Aussie/Samoa
16 Tinirau Arona OS Cook Island
Re: Current Squad & Quota Places
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:59 pm
Posted by FickleFingerOfFate on Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:59 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2273
I know you can't marry the two together but Hampshire is a very good goal kicker, so he knows where he wants the ball to go.
I'd like to think he can add accurate open play kicking to his repertoire.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, Her in doors, leedscat, newgroundb4wakey, Papá Genial, The Avenger, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, wakeytrin and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,769,2781,02676,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 07:10
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST GEORGE
TODAY 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
WEST WALES
TODAY 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 15:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
CASTLEFORD
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
DONCASTER
v
OLDHAM
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
KEIGHLEY
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
WHITEHAVEN
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
YORK
v
COVENTRY BEARS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)