Been announced as expected that Bruno has been granted a testimonial next year.
For me thatâ€™s what testimonials are all about- 10 years at one team by a local lad. None of this testimonial just for playing business.
A true professional, does loads of community stuff off the field and we know that on it you will get 100% every time.
Hope everyone gets behind him.
