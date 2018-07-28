WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Lawrence testimonial

Michael Lawrence testimonial
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:57 pm
Posted by jools on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:57 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Been announced as expected that Bruno has been granted a testimonial next year.
For me thatâ€™s what testimonials are all about- 10 years at one team by a local lad. None of this testimonial just for playing business.
A true professional, does loads of community stuff off the field and we know that on it you will get 100% every time.
Hope everyone gets behind him.
