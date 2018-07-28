So assuming Cas beat Widnes tomorrow are we confirmed as:
Away to Saints, Cas, Hudds, Wakey
Home to Wigan, Wire, Catalans?
On current form and with no return on the horizon for Kelly, Connor, Westerman, Bowden, Green or Hadley I can't see us getting much joy from this set of fixtures, but ideally we'd want to avoid Catalans away - temperatures in South of France going to push 40 degrees in the coming weeks (plus additional cost for the club I'm sure we could do without).
