Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:02 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:02 pm
So assuming Cas beat Widnes tomorrow are we confirmed as:
Away to Saints, Cas, Hudds, Wakey
Home to Wigan, Wire, Catalans?

On current form and with no return on the horizon for Kelly, Connor, Westerman, Bowden, Green or Hadley I can't see us getting much joy from this set of fixtures, but ideally we'd want to avoid Catalans away - temperatures in South of France going to push 40 degrees in the coming weeks (plus additional cost for the club I'm sure we could do without).
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:34 pm
Posted by Faithful One on Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:34 pm
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=super ... _W7wa3QplM:

Not sure how accurate this is, but it would put as at home to Wakefield, Catalans and Castleford.

