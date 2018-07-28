WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Observations

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Observations

Post a reply
Observations
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 6:03 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Sat Jul 28, 2018 6:03 pm
TrinTrin Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 46
This is not trying to criticize but now we have signed Aroma which I am pleased
about, this has taken up the Last quota spot ? Last night's match missing woods speed ( not the reason we lost the match ) highlights that we must have a credible alternative next season of speed at the play the ball ie, another hooker, two at the same speed, awesome if one gets injured, at least we would have one playing ! ! !
May be we get a young project type player ?
We/team must address this issue ?
Up the trin.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Adam_Harrison9, charlie, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, FSW, gastric band, Google [Bot], Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, LG83, Mable_Syrup, phe13, PopTart, trin77, TrinTrin, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 193 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,769,1411,79676,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-28
PENRITH
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
26-20
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
44-10
CANBERRA
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
12-58
BRADFORD BULLS
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
44-18
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 20:30
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
FEATHERSTONE
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
WEST WALES
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)