This is not trying to criticize but now we have signed Aroma which I am pleased
about, this has taken up the Last quota spot ? Last night's match missing woods speed ( not the reason we lost the match ) highlights that we must have a credible alternative next season of speed at the play the ball ie, another hooker, two at the same speed, awesome if one gets injured, at least we would have one playing ! ! !
May be we get a young project type player ?
We/team must address this issue ?
Up the trin.
