I suppose the last 2 games have encapsulated the season as a whole, very good at times, to very poor. This group just don't seem to be able to back up a good performance, which is slightly worrying. I can only think it's an attitude, mental thing, which is where the coaching staff come into play? I would say generally our better performances this season have come against teams that have finished above us, which means it's not a fitness, ability thing. Obviously I don't expect to win every week, but from this group of players I would expect a standard of performance which is more consistent......and I suppose that is the challenge now for the rest of this year and beyond, to deliver more consistent week to week performances, which in turn will hopefully bring a better win/loss ratio. If someone had said after 23 games, we would have only won 2 more games than HKR, I would have been disappointed with that, no disrespect to them at all. We have been pretty fortunate with injuries, so 10 wins would have been an absolute minimum requirement.