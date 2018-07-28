With the loss of Dave and other UKTV/BBC-affiliated channels, Virgin Media has introduced some new channels.
One of these is FreeSports (channel 130), on which I am currently enjoying Egremont Rangers vs Wath Brow.
They've got some other RL stuff on here such as Rugby AM and Back Chat.
Very random but a nice surprise.
One of these is FreeSports (channel 130), on which I am currently enjoying Egremont Rangers vs Wath Brow.
They've got some other RL stuff on here such as Rugby AM and Back Chat.
Very random but a nice surprise.