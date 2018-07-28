WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Virgin TV: FreeSports

Sat Jul 28, 2018 2:28 pm
Cronus
With the loss of Dave and other UKTV/BBC-affiliated channels, Virgin Media has introduced some new channels.

One of these is FreeSports (channel 130), on which I am currently enjoying Egremont Rangers vs Wath Brow.

They've got some other RL stuff on here such as Rugby AM and Back Chat.

Very random but a nice surprise. :)

