WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - South Stand Trouble?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk South Stand Trouble?

Post a reply
South Stand Trouble?
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 12:45 pm
Posted by paintman on Sat Jul 28, 2018 12:45 pm
paintman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sat May 21, 2011 8:37 pm
Posts: 1129
Location: Hull
Does anyone know what went on on the South Stand concourse.I noticed a young lad was holding his jaw and there was lot of shouting going on but couldnt see what couldnt see what had happened.

Anyone through any light on the incident?
Re: South Stand Trouble?
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 12:55 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Sat Jul 28, 2018 12:55 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17893
Nothing major, just a bit of pushing and shoving from what I saw.

Some people can't cope with the weather and a loss in a game of rugby.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, COYF, Erik the not red, FC Callum, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Hasbag, Irregular Hoops, Kiljoy, Mr. Zucchini Head, norbellini, paintman, Raggytash, Riderofthepalehorse, robinrovers10, rover 2000, Towns88, vitch, Woody, Yahoo [Bot] and 252 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,768,9581,79776,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-28
PENRITH
TODAY 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANBERRA
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 17:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 20:30
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
FEATHERSTONE
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
WEST WALES
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)