This idea is most probably garbage and impractical and unworkable, but I've just had a coffee so I'm buzzing and thought I'd mention it anyway.
Most people in the UK (myself included) don't have a local RL team to follow. At the moment people either watch as neutrals, or they have to adopt a team that really they don't have any affinity with. For some people that can work - for example football legend Stuart Pearce has adopted Warrington - but for me it's never felt like a satisfactory option. I sometimes think that I should pick a team, but I can't then decide who and I then conclude I don't really care enough to bother anyway.
What if they created a team (I'm calling them The Nomads) that wasn't from any particular area, but could play at different venues throughout the country and could be supported by anyone currently without a team of their own. Obviously they would need to be parachuted somehow into Superleague, so that they're playing at the highest level. Not asking much there, I know! Home games for The Nomads could then be wherever in the country you wanted. Just hire the local football or sports stadium in Bristol, Norwich, Portsmouth, and away you go. Cheap entry and a chance for the locals to watch a top level RL game on their doorstep. Maybe even play the match immediately after a football game, as a sort of two sport double-header. Plus you diehards from the north would be able to visit other parts of the country as away fans. Everyone's a winner! Forget Toronto or New York - you could be visiting Stoke on a wet and cold Friday evening. I suppose they'd be a bit like a club version of the RU Barbarians concept.
RL should sort it now before RU steals my brilliant idea. I mean, do it for one season at least, just as a gimmick and for the publicity it would bring. No plans last long in rugby league anyway, so who cares if it disappears after one year?
