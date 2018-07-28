WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Huddersfield.

Sat Jul 28, 2018 11:17 am
WireWireWire


At what point do we start to worry about them? They're killing it atm and have now leap frogged Hull, only 3 wins behind us and the way we're getting edged out of games I admit I can easily see them coming up on us if we aren't careful.
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
Sat Jul 28, 2018 11:40 am
Winslade's Offload


Well, if we only win 2 of our 7 matches then Hudds would need to win 6 of their matches (or draw one, win 5). So for me, that is quite unlikely, particularly as we have 4 home games and they have only 3. Lets not forget that we have only lost away matches to the top 2 teams by a very small margin. Form suggests that the current top 4 will still be the same after the S8's

But another way to look at it is to say that if we lost 5 of the S8's, we wouldn't have much chance of winning a semi final and getting to OT anyway, so it's not worth bothering about.

I think Price needs to focus on getting rid of all these very silly penalties, looking at a different player to take the drop goals (Patton would be available in the last 20 min of the game), and practicing attacking moves in the oppositions 20-30 m area.

