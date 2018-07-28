Well, if we only win 2 of our 7 matches then Hudds would need to win 6 of their matches (or draw one, win 5). So for me, that is quite unlikely, particularly as we have 4 home games and they have only 3. Lets not forget that we have only lost away matches to the top 2 teams by a very small margin. Form suggests that the current top 4 will still be the same after the S8's
But another way to look at it is to say that if we lost 5 of the S8's, we wouldn't have much chance of winning a semi final and getting to OT anyway, so it's not worth bothering about.
I think Price needs to focus on getting rid of all these very silly penalties, looking at a different player to take the drop goals (Patton would be available in the last 20 min of the game), and practicing attacking moves in the oppositions 20-30 m area.
