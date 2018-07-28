WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The RFL sinks to its absolute lowest!

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The RFL sinks to its absolute lowest!

Post a reply
The RFL sinks to its absolute lowest!
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:34 am
Posted by RLRealist on Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:34 am
RLRealist Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 92
It can get no lower. Seriously, is there an agenda going on? Do the RFU secretly own the RFL and let this out on purpose??

The RFL have signed off on RFU and All Blacks logos on their own promotional material. FFS, the sport is governed by a collective of absolute imbeciles.

UK fans, it is now up to you! If you do not hold the RFL seniors accountable for their actions governing the sport you love, then rest assured, this group of idiots will leave you with nothing.

Image

It reminds me of this. Why would the CEO of a major sport be wearing apparel of a rival sport?

Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: caslad75, Cronus, ducknumber1, JonnoTheGreat, Little Ivor, luke ShipleyRed, Mash Butty, MikeyWire, Muggins, NickyKiss, rover 2000, Ste100Centurions, Trainman, Wigg'n, wrencat1873, Ziggy Stardust and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,768,8821,91376,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-28
PENRITH
TODAY 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANBERRA
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 17:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 20:30
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
FEATHERSTONE
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
WEST WALES
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)