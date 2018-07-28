WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A few questions from last night!

A few questions from last night!
Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:05 am
MR FRISK
1 on t.v they said that there where 20,000 going to turn up but the official crowd was 17,587!
2 The game only started at 7.57pm
3. 3 The game finished at 10.07pm
4 Why did the club only open the turnstiles late when there was a big crowd on and it starting to rain heavely? :READING:
Sat Jul 28, 2018 10:18 am
Armavinit
MR FRISK wrote:
1 on t.v they said that there where 20,000 going to turn up but the official crowd was 17,587!
2 The game only started at 7.57pm
3. 3 The game finished at 10.07pm
4 Why did the club only open the turnstiles late when there was a big crowd on and it starting to rain heavely? :READING:

1, Haven’t a clue what was said on Sky, I was there.
2, The starting time was announced as a delay to get people through turnstiles, supposed to start at 19-55.
3, Lot of delays during the game and video ref took an age to decide on Griffin’s try plus as already mentioned, Rovers spent a lot of time on the ground in the last 10 minutes.
4, We got there at 7-15 and walked straight in, all turnstiles seemed to be operating then.

