Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:50 am
Posted by NEtrinity on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:50 am
NEtrinity User avatar
Signed for another year with option of a further year! :BOW:
Re: Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:59 am
Posted by ricardo07 on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:59 am
ricardo07 User avatar
Great news that.
Tackling machine that often goes unnoticed.
Players player too!
Got to be good for team spirit.
Re: Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:01 am
Posted by PopTart on Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:01 am
PopTart User avatar
That's really good news. I know there has been rumours of him moving on but he'd have been a big loss to us.
Re: Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:03 am
Posted by Prince Buster on Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:03 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Well that is a good news and at least off sets how I feel after last nights spectacle.

Well done Arona, you certainly deserve another contract and can be relied upon to give 100% every game.
Re: Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:30 am
Posted by Sacred Cow on Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:30 am
Great news, at one point he was looking gone.

Means the overseas quota is full now though so the halfback search will have to be domestic.
Re: Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:32 am
Posted by REDWHITEANDBLUE on Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:32 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
I thought those in the know had said he had signed elsewhere anyhow grest news
Re: Arona
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:55 am
Posted by chissitt on Sat Jul 28, 2018 9:55 am
Prince Buster wrote:
Well that is a good news and at least off sets how I feel after last nights spectacle.

Well done Arona, you certainly deserve another contract and can be relied upon to give 100% every game.

My thoughts exactly owd lad, as meatloaf said, you took the words right out of me gob :D

