WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daunting trip to/visit of opponent tbd

Board index Super League Hull KR Daunting trip to/visit of opponent tbd

Post a reply
Daunting trip to/visit of opponent tbd
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:48 am
Posted by Mild Rover on Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:48 am
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 10324
Location: Leicestershire.
So who would you like to see first up and who would we like to avoid?

A home game against a Championship team to give us a decent chance of a nerves-settling win would be good, imo. Leeds in Round 7, when they’ll likely have confirmed their safety would be nice too. Although one odd result can turn things upside down very easily.

As for our team, a few played themselves into contention last night, displaying an attitude that will hopefully serve us well through the 8s. However, Oakes would be targeted by kicks to the corner, so whether he’s ready for that has to be given some thought.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Posted by Someday on Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:53 am
Someday Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 257
Mild Rover wrote:
So who would you like to see first up and who would we like to avoid?

A home game against a Championship team to give us a decent chance of a nerves-settling win would be good, imo. Leeds in Round 7, when they’ll likely have confirmed their safety would be nice too. Although one odd result can turn things upside down very easily.

As for our team, a few played themselves into contention last night, displaying an attitude that will hopefully serve us well through the 8s. However, Oakes would be targeted by kicks to the corner, so whether he’s ready for that has to be given some thought.

I would like to see none the middle eights is stupid but cause we have to I hope for the last time ever a championship team please
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:04 am
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6529
Location: east east hull
[quote="Mild Rover"]So who would you like to see first up and who would we like to avoid?

A home game against a Championship team to give us a decent chance of a nerves-settling win would be good, imo. Leeds in Round 7, when they’ll likely have confirmed their safety would be nice too. Although one odd result can turn things upside down very easily.

As for our team, a few played themselves into contention last night, displaying an attitude that will hopefully serve us well through the 8s. However, Oakes would be targeted by kicks to the corner, so whether he’s ready for that has to be given some thought.[/quote]



Didn’t Halifax give us a scare in the first game last year but yeah I know what you mean Leeds in the sixth game Toronto in the 7th on Oakes I’ve been wanting his inclusion for a while but he was dodgy last night to say the least and absolutely awful against Widnes

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bigcjlchris, des lawson and 121 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,768,7412,08976,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-28
PENRITH
TODAY 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANBERRA
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 17:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 20:30
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TORONTO
v
FEATHERSTONE
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST GEORGE
TOMORROW 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
WEST WALES
TOMORROW 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)