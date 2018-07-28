So who would you like to see first up and who would we like to avoid?
A home game against a Championship team to give us a decent chance of a nerves-settling win would be good, imo. Leeds in Round 7, when they’ll likely have confirmed their safety would be nice too. Although one odd result can turn things upside down very easily.
As for our team, a few played themselves into contention last night, displaying an attitude that will hopefully serve us well through the 8s. However, Oakes would be targeted by kicks to the corner, so whether he’s ready for that has to be given some thought.
A home game against a Championship team to give us a decent chance of a nerves-settling win would be good, imo. Leeds in Round 7, when they’ll likely have confirmed their safety would be nice too. Although one odd result can turn things upside down very easily.
As for our team, a few played themselves into contention last night, displaying an attitude that will hopefully serve us well through the 8s. However, Oakes would be targeted by kicks to the corner, so whether he’s ready for that has to be given some thought.