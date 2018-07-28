WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8s fixtures

Super 8s fixtures
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:38 am
Posted by Asgardian13 on Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:38 am
Anyone know when these will be announced?
Re: Super 8s fixtures
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:24 am
Posted by Wigg'n on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:24 am
12pm Wednesday.
Re: Super 8s fixtures
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:33 am
Posted by Asgardian13 on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:33 am
Ta.
