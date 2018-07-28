WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fran Cotton at Saints

Fran Cotton at Saints
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:34 am
Posted by Sadfish on Sat Jul 28, 2018 7:34 am
Anyone got the gossip on this?
Re: Fran Cotton at Saints
Post Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:11 am
Posted by Arthur Bitter on Sat Jul 28, 2018 8:11 am
Not for the first time - he is friendly with EM. Furthermore, his dad played for the Saints and later for Warrington. There again he might have just been flogging those twee RU shirts for the middle class chubbies.
