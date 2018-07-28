Being a promoter and is certainly behind local famous artist Rick Astley, why not get Rick to perform at Wolves home games? Bolster the crowds a bit surely plus I once heard that Rick is a Wire fan, despite coming from a suburb of St. Helens (Newton-le-Willows)?
I'm sure Simon Moran is a mate of Pete Waterman who employed Rick? The apir of them are RL fans, geez Waterman was even a director at Salford Reds for a while!
I'm sure Simon Moran is a mate of Pete Waterman who employed Rick? The apir of them are RL fans, geez Waterman was even a director at Salford Reds for a while!