Simon Moran and Rick Astley
Posted by RLRealist on Sat Jul 28, 2018 3:13 am
Being a promoter and is certainly behind local famous artist Rick Astley, why not get Rick to perform at Wolves home games? Bolster the crowds a bit surely plus I once heard that Rick is a Wire fan, despite coming from a suburb of St. Helens (Newton-le-Willows)?
I'm sure Simon Moran is a mate of Pete Waterman who employed Rick? The apir of them are RL fans, geez Waterman was even a director at Salford Reds for a while!

