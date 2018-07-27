I'd get him in for the reason of the season at full back. Shaul comes up with some eye catching runs but his link up play is shocking. Would like to see what Miloudi can do when he has a few games in that position.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, al283, Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, DABHAND, Erik the not red, Hasbag, hull fc mad, hull2524, Irregular Hoops, Kiljoy, Large Paws, Markyboy69, morrisseyisawire, nottinghamtiger, Paul Hamilton, REDEOD, Saint_Claire, Tarquin Fuego, UllFC, Wilde 3, Windy winger and 324 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,768,576
|1,808
|76,974
|4,559
|SET