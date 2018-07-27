Signs for rest of season..from T&A
Versatile winger Jonny Pownall has joined the Bulls for the rest of the season.
John Kear swooped for the 26-year-old from Toronto ahead of the transfer deadline.
Pownall, who spent five years at Leigh before joining the Wolfpack, has recently been on loan at Barrow in the Championship.
Kear said: "We are really pleased to welcome him until the end of the season. We realised that through injuries we were lacking in the three-quarters, as well as competition for places.
"He suits us down to a tee as he can play fullback, wing or centre and obviously his proven experience at the upper end of the Championship is an added bonus."
