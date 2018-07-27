WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jonny Pownall

Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jonny Pownall

Jonny Pownall
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:56 pm
Posted by PHILISAN on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:56 pm
Cheeky half-back
Signs for rest of season..from T&A

Versatile winger Jonny Pownall has joined the Bulls for the rest of the season.

John Kear swooped for the 26-year-old from Toronto ahead of the transfer deadline.

Pownall, who spent five years at Leigh before joining the Wolfpack, has recently been on loan at Barrow in the Championship.

Kear said: "We are really pleased to welcome him until the end of the season. We realised that through injuries we were lacking in the three-quarters, as well as competition for places.

"He suits us down to a tee as he can play fullback, wing or centre and obviously his proven experience at the upper end of the Championship is an added bonus."

