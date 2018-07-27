WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time for a change in coaching?

Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:23 pm
Posted by bonaire on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:23 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 2302
Defeated by a depleted HKR team.
Created nothing in the game.Everything came from errors
Likely we will not beat anyone in the play offs meaning we could lose our last 10 games.
We have to stop blaming injuries.The backline is probably our strongest less Connor.
If any other coach loses 10 games on the trot he would be sacked
It says something when a young Jordan Lane is our MOM
Major wrong decision from Radford going with the same squad for next season when everyone else in the top four are strengthening.
Adam Pearson must react to this
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:24 pm
Posted by Sheldon on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:24 pm
Sheldon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22237
Location: York
Have a rant by all means but suggesting Albert Kelly wouldn’t walk into this side is loving stupid.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.


The Reason wrote:
Hi Andy

The Rugby Football League are in the process of reviewing the video that you are referring to. We do not condone behaviour of this nature and have contacted the player’s employer, Hull F.C., who have confirmed that they are dealing with the incident under their club rules.
 
 
Regards,
 
Matthew
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:27 pm
Posted by bonaire on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:27 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 2302
Sheldon wrote:
Have a rant by all means but suggesting Albert Kelly wouldn’t walk into this side is loving stupid.


Backline ie Threequarters and full back not half backs
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:29 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:29 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6525
Location: east east hull
Where’s Tarquin he’ll sort it out tell you were your going wrong
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:30 pm
Posted by Sheldon on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:30 pm
Sheldon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22237
Location: York
bonaire wrote:
Backline ie Threequarters and full back not half backs



Haha love off.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.


The Reason wrote:
Hi Andy

The Rugby Football League are in the process of reviewing the video that you are referring to. We do not condone behaviour of this nature and have contacted the player’s employer, Hull F.C., who have confirmed that they are dealing with the incident under their club rules.
 
 
Regards,
 
Matthew
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:36 pm
Posted by Faithful One on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:36 pm
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1746
Location: Top of the East Stand
Send them all off for ops. Fortunately we're safe. Let's go again next year.
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:44 pm
Posted by bonaire on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:44 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 2302
Faithful One wrote:
Send them all off for ops. Fortunately we're safe. Let's go again next year.



You go again with this squad and we will struggle to get into the top eight
Too much sentiment in the recent contract extensions
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:45 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:45 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 5268
your turning into bumpy, stop being a drama queen and get a grip man, your just rambling on
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:46 pm
Posted by UllFC on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:46 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 15105
Was one of Radders biggest critics in his early years but he’s done enough to start again next year and turn things around, if we arent looking like solid top 4 contenders by next May though questions will be asked
Re: Time for a change in coaching?
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:48 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:48 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 5268
just got back and first half was awful, improved 2nd half but no complaints about result, a few looked to be playing with knocks, seasons done now but hopefully we can get a few more back in 2 weeks, its just been one of those seasons, we be alright for next year,
