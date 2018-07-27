Defeated by a depleted HKR team. Created nothing in the game.Everything came from errors Likely we will not beat anyone in the play offs meaning we could lose our last 10 games. We have to stop blaming injuries.The backline is probably our strongest less Connor. If any other coach loses 10 games on the trot he would be sacked It says something when a young Jordan Lane is our MOM Major wrong decision from Radford going with the same squad for next season when everyone else in the top four are strengthening. Adam Pearson must react to this
Have a rant by all means but suggesting Albert Kelly wouldn’t walk into this side is loving stupid.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
The Reason wrote:
Hi Andy
The Rugby Football League are in the process of reviewing the video that you are referring to. We do not condone behaviour of this nature and have contacted the player’s employer, Hull F.C., who have confirmed that they are dealing with the incident under their club rules.
bonaire wrote:
Backline ie Threequarters and full back not half backs
Haha love off.
Was one of Radders biggest critics in his early years but he’s done enough to start again next year and turn things around, if we arent looking like solid top 4 contenders by next May though questions will be asked
just got back and first half was awful, improved 2nd half but no complaints about result, a few looked to be playing with knocks, seasons done now but hopefully we can get a few more back in 2 weeks, its just been one of those seasons, we be alright for next year,
