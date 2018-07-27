I fancy Leeds to beat Warrington. It’s a game Leeds will be up for massively and I fancy a shock. Hard game to predict but Warrington look clueless in attack. As for the Saints game if we play anywhere near our best we’ll win comfortably, Catalans are still an average side.
