WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge cup semi final predictions

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Challenge cup semi final predictions

Post a reply
Challenge cup semi final predictions
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 6:02 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Fri Jul 27, 2018 6:02 pm
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1639
Well obviously Warrington have a bye against Ryan Hall and a load of championship class players but I personally cannot make a prediction in the other game. Obviously I would love saints to win but Catalans are looking dangerous

Regards

King James
Re: Challenge cup semi final predictions
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 6:36 pm
Posted by The Ghost of '99 on Fri Jul 27, 2018 6:36 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 76,974
Quiz Score: 36
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 527
Location: Desperation Island
Leeds' only mistake in their stealth attack on the cup this year was overshowing their hand a bit the two times they played Saints.

Other than that they've been deeper undercover than Hetherington's famed Agent Meli.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Challenge cup semi final predictions
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by AS108 on Fri Jul 27, 2018 7:17 pm
AS108 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 04, 2018 12:40 pm
Posts: 362
I fancy Leeds to beat Warrington. It’s a game Leeds will be up for massively and I fancy a shock. Hard game to predict but Warrington look clueless in attack. As for the Saints game if we play anywhere near our best we’ll win comfortably, Catalans are still an average side.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Call Me God, caslad75, Dally, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], HXSparky, jakeyg95, luke ShipleyRed, nottinghamtiger, Paddyfc, Psychedelic Casual, Salford red all over, terrykelly, Willzay and 122 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,768,2591,61776,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
20-18
NEWCASTLE
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANTERBURY
16-4
WESTS TIGERS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
30-10
WAKEFIELD
Half Time
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 19:55
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
0-10
HULL KR
Hall Try, Tickle Goal
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
22-12
LEEDS RHINOS
Sutcliffe Try and Goal
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
6-6
CATALAN DRAGONS
Hankinson Try, Tomkins Goal
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)