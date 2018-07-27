WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons new signings

Dons new signings
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 4:38 pm
Posted by Another Penalty on Fri Jul 27, 2018 4:38 pm
Another Penalty User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2564
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/artic ... eal-double
Re: Dons new signings
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 4:41 pm
Posted by Double Movement on Fri Jul 27, 2018 4:41 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1873
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
:D Excellent news! :D
Re: Dons new signings
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:00 pm
Posted by weighman on Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:00 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 7057
Lets hope Russ Osborne can stay fit !
Not sure where Jack Logan will fit in ?

COYD
Re: Dons new signings
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:07 pm
Posted by Returning Don on Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:07 pm
Returning Don Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2018 8:28 pm
Posts: 34
Just need to get Osborne fit... Logan might play centre if Cameron Scott isn’t made available by Hull. If not will be competition for Owen, Doughty and AJB on the wing.
Re: Dons new signings
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by bonaire on Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:17 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 2290
weighman wrote:
Lets hope Russ Osborne can stay fit !
Not sure where Jack Logan will fit in ?

COYD


Osborne still very young but can do a good job if he can stay fit
Logan is a good signing at this level but needs to be played at centre to try and get his confidence back.
Re: Dons new signings
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by Donny on Fri Jul 27, 2018 5:31 pm
Donny Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat May 24, 2003 7:53 pm
Posts: 4083
Location: Touchlines at the Keepmoat and around RL
bonaire wrote:
Osborne still very young but can do a good job if he can stay fit
Logan is a good signing at this level but needs to be played at centre to try and get his confidence back.

Logans had a bad couple of years with injury IIRC, so, yeah, needs some confidence.
