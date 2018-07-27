WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday Squad

Sunday Squad
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 12:40 pm
Posted by reffy on Fri Jul 27, 2018 12:40 pm
Matty
Ben
Hutch
Morts
Larroyer
Liam
Mason
Owens
Richards
Gregson
Bailey
Cunningham
Blagbrough
Micky
Dagger
Walne
Re: Sunday Squad
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 1:00 pm
Posted by LeythIg on Fri Jul 27, 2018 1:00 pm
Hutchison and Cunningham to miss out if I was picking the team.

Aren't we only allowed to pick 5 loan players? If so, one out of Walne (x2), Ricky Bailey, Cunningham, Mason or Dagger would have to miss out.
Re: Sunday Squad
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 1:13 pm
Posted by gunners guns13 on Fri Jul 27, 2018 1:13 pm
LeythIg wrote:
Hutchison and Cunningham to miss out if I was picking the team.

Aren't we only allowed to pick 5 loan players? If so, one out of Walne (x2), Ricky Bailey, Cunningham, Mason or Dagger would have to miss out.

Hutchinson has played all year so there's no way he'll miss out

