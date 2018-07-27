WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Blood test can spot effects of concussion

Blood test can spot effects of concussion
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 12:34 pm
casben on Fri Jul 27, 2018 12:34 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 149
I don't know the current tests that are done when a player suffers a head injury but this approach looks promising and could further protect our players. https://www.engadget.com/2018/07/25/study-backs-blood-test-for-concussions/

