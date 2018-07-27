WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Last few games

Last few games
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:48 am
DaveP65
DaveP65
Can anyone tell me whether season tickets count for these last few games or whether we pay? Thanks.
Fri Jul 27, 2018 12:37 pm
ColD
ColD
DaveP65 wrote:
Covers 3 of the 4, pay for 1 :thumb:
Fri Jul 27, 2018 1:04 pm
DaveP65
DaveP65
Thanks for that.

