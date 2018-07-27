Why are Leigh fans in such disbelief at the events that have occurred over the past week?
After 10 years away from SL, a few seasons ago we seen a Leigh team failing at their first attempt to return into SL. For me and as a Leigh fan at that time I would've like to have seen that squad & coach kept together & further players/signings added to it.
However, at the top in charge we had an impatient bloke making all the decisions who was hungry for instant success & his own fame. As an example, making decisions like signing Rangi chase who was being paid silly money (100k+) whilst local lads like Riddy (one of Leighs top points scorers & a points scoring machine) was pushed away from his own town club.
These where signings also made against Rowley's request. This wasnt just the one occasion when Deggsy went against Rowley's request too. For example, Rowley requesting that Deggsy was to stay away from a summer training camp abroad whilst they worked on playing structures but Deggsy still decided to turn up interfering. Just like the same Deggsy interfering on who should & shouldnt play hence why Rowley threw his resignation at him.
Myself with a small minority of other fans who were being realistic could see this moment as the beginning of the end. However, back then when we voiced our opinions on what we could see unfolding in the near future we was told "you're being negative …". Well who's got it correct now ?
Those same fans who was telling me & the small minority of realistic fans that we were "being negative" was the same fans who suddenly seen Rowley as the enemy & took Deggy's side because he was the owner. Then those same fans that took Deggsy's side decided to target the players that were Toronto bound without thinking; hang on ? Why are they leaving ? If Leigh is so good as a club why are they leaving ?
All in all, like all good sporting establihsments, they have a culture which starts with a youth system which Leigh had. However, this was dismantled by a bloke who can't see longevity but yet we heard him saying "Im here for the long haul".
Leigh were obviously disliked by the RFL due to one man who's now left. Lets hope a new owner comes on board and plays the game proper with the RFL, the media & develops a culture for progress !!
After 10 years away from SL, a few seasons ago we seen a Leigh team failing at their first attempt to return into SL. For me and as a Leigh fan at that time I would've like to have seen that squad & coach kept together & further players/signings added to it.
However, at the top in charge we had an impatient bloke making all the decisions who was hungry for instant success & his own fame. As an example, making decisions like signing Rangi chase who was being paid silly money (100k+) whilst local lads like Riddy (one of Leighs top points scorers & a points scoring machine) was pushed away from his own town club.
These where signings also made against Rowley's request. This wasnt just the one occasion when Deggsy went against Rowley's request too. For example, Rowley requesting that Deggsy was to stay away from a summer training camp abroad whilst they worked on playing structures but Deggsy still decided to turn up interfering. Just like the same Deggsy interfering on who should & shouldnt play hence why Rowley threw his resignation at him.
Myself with a small minority of other fans who were being realistic could see this moment as the beginning of the end. However, back then when we voiced our opinions on what we could see unfolding in the near future we was told "you're being negative …". Well who's got it correct now ?
Those same fans who was telling me & the small minority of realistic fans that we were "being negative" was the same fans who suddenly seen Rowley as the enemy & took Deggy's side because he was the owner. Then those same fans that took Deggsy's side decided to target the players that were Toronto bound without thinking; hang on ? Why are they leaving ? If Leigh is so good as a club why are they leaving ?
All in all, like all good sporting establihsments, they have a culture which starts with a youth system which Leigh had. However, this was dismantled by a bloke who can't see longevity but yet we heard him saying "Im here for the long haul".
Leigh were obviously disliked by the RFL due to one man who's now left. Lets hope a new owner comes on board and plays the game proper with the RFL, the media & develops a culture for progress !!