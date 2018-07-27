WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - THE DEGGSY EGO SHATTERS THE LEIGH DREAM

THE DEGGSY EGO SHATTERS THE LEIGH DREAM
Fri Jul 27, 2018 10:49 am
valvehunter
valvehunter
Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2018 7:43 pm
Posts: 29
Why are Leigh fans in such disbelief at the events that have occurred over the past week?

After 10 years away from SL, a few seasons ago we seen a Leigh team failing at their first attempt to return into SL. For me and as a Leigh fan at that time I would've like to have seen that squad & coach kept together & further players/signings added to it.

However, at the top in charge we had an impatient bloke making all the decisions who was hungry for instant success & his own fame. As an example, making decisions like signing Rangi chase who was being paid silly money (100k+) whilst local lads like Riddy (one of Leighs top points scorers & a points scoring machine) was pushed away from his own town club.

These where signings also made against Rowley's request. This wasnt just the one occasion when Deggsy went against Rowley's request too. For example, Rowley requesting that Deggsy was to stay away from a summer training camp abroad whilst they worked on playing structures but Deggsy still decided to turn up interfering. Just like the same Deggsy interfering on who should & shouldnt play hence why Rowley threw his resignation at him.

Myself with a small minority of other fans who were being realistic could see this moment as the beginning of the end. However, back then when we voiced our opinions on what we could see unfolding in the near future we was told "you're being negative …". Well who's got it correct now ?

Those same fans who was telling me & the small minority of realistic fans that we were "being negative" was the same fans who suddenly seen Rowley as the enemy & took Deggy's side because he was the owner. Then those same fans that took Deggsy's side decided to target the players that were Toronto bound without thinking; hang on ? Why are they leaving ? If Leigh is so good as a club why are they leaving ?

All in all, like all good sporting establihsments, they have a culture which starts with a youth system which Leigh had. However, this was dismantled by a bloke who can't see longevity but yet we heard him saying "Im here for the long haul".

Leigh were obviously disliked by the RFL due to one man who's now left. Lets hope a new owner comes on board and plays the game proper with the RFL, the media & develops a culture for progress !!
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:00 am
atomic
Ok, So what’s the answer now? Everything you state is history,what about the future? What would you like to see happen?

Taking into account of course funding and investment will be limited. What approach should they take?
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:16 am
Peter Kay
atomic wrote:
Ok, So what’s the answer now? Everything you state is history,what about the future? What would you like to see happen?

Taking into account of course funding and investment will be limited. What approach should they take?


For me 1st and foremost is get the correct staff on board , id keep purtill he deserves another go
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:23 am
sendhimoffref
Peter Kay wrote:
For me 1st and foremost is get the correct staff on board , id keep purtill he deserves another go


who will finance this?
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:27 am
Peter Kay
sendhimoffref wrote:
who will finance this?


Hopefully a new investor , there are a few rumours floating about & i hope one is true
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:41 am
charlie caroli
Personally,I really did think Derek would have stayed and toughed it out,however he's gone,I liked him for what he was trying to achieve , but disliked him as a person,I really hope the reason Paul Rowley resigned comes out, I don't think it will as Paul is a private person,and Derek won't give the reason, but as has been said on another thread, the reason had something to do with the pre season training camp.
However life goes on,we as Leythers must band together,and do whatever is needed to ensure we still have a Club.I have heard a few rumours about possible investors, I have my own preference hopefully it will happen, till then I will be there at the LSV on Sunday, and get my season ticket again next year.Cmon you Leythers. :thumb:
Fri Jul 27, 2018 11:42 am
atomic wrote:
Ok, So what’s the answer now? Everything you state is history,what about the future? What would you like to see happen?

Taking into account of course funding and investment will be limited. What approach should they take?


Eradicate the Deggsy era for a start but keep Purtill, all the others have to go I'm afraid.

The fans need to keep turning out in large numbers. For example, i believe recently Bradford had a crowd of over 6k.

The LSV needs big crowds like this to hopefully attract investors.

Along with this, lets attract some local lads players / staff back. For example, the likes of Stu littler being brought in.

And hopefully an investor will come on board who will work with the RFL & play the media in the correct way & someone who wont interfere with who plays and doesn't play !!

