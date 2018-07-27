WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enabled not Disabled

Board index Welcome to RLFANS Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) Enabled not Disabled

Post a reply
Enabled not Disabled
Post Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:58 am
Posted by muttley cat on Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:58 am
muttley cat Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Mar 12, 2007 10:35 pm
Posts: 13330
Location: Lost
First of all may I start this 1st post by thanking the wonderful admin staff of the number 1 rugby league forum for allowing the phenomenon of Physical Disability Rugby League it's own home amongst its pages.

PDRL & LDRL was born in the UK just a few short months ago yet it has started to change the lives of scores of people who are all like minded and dispise the word disabled.

Just like all parasport there are different levels of capabilities much like in masters only these are people who were told they would never take to a rugby pitch again . Some are brand new to the sport but have a goal to defy the odds.

It started with Leeds vs Warrington and 2 well known comedians Alex Brooker and Adam Hills going head. Weeks later Leeds travelled to Wakefield and within two months the 3 times had each played one another after Wakefield were hosted at Warrington. On that day a very special event also took place with the first ever Learning Disabilities Rugby League match wire v Trinity.

Don't be fooled PDRL/LDRL players don't want condescendingapplause, we to can shake the South stand with a tackle.

This is a game in it's infancy in the UK but is huge down under already. Since the first round of matches Castleford have joined the party and in just a few weeks, the 8th Sept to be precise Blackpool will host an afternoon of Rugby League with teams from Wakefield, Warrington, Leeds, Castleford, Wigan, Hull KR, Widnes , Huddersfield and saints .

Next year 2019 PDRLs own Super League.

Rugby League once again setting the standard and the leader in sport innovation.

Full rules are under review at this moment but if anyone needs any info about this no matter where you live I will be happy to answer your question. Just PM me .
Alive n kicking

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: muttley cat and 6 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL)




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,767,8761,92376,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
TODAY 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
LONDON SKOLARS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)