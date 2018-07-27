First of all may I start this 1st post by thanking the wonderful admin staff of the number 1 rugby league forum for allowing the phenomenon of Physical Disability Rugby League it's own home amongst its pages.
PDRL & LDRL was born in the UK just a few short months ago yet it has started to change the lives of scores of people who are all like minded and dispise the word disabled.
Just like all parasport there are different levels of capabilities much like in masters only these are people who were told they would never take to a rugby pitch again . Some are brand new to the sport but have a goal to defy the odds.
It started with Leeds vs Warrington and 2 well known comedians Alex Brooker and Adam Hills going head. Weeks later Leeds travelled to Wakefield and within two months the 3 times had each played one another after Wakefield were hosted at Warrington. On that day a very special event also took place with the first ever Learning Disabilities Rugby League match wire v Trinity.
Don't be fooled PDRL/LDRL players don't want condescendingapplause, we to can shake the South stand with a tackle.
This is a game in it's infancy in the UK but is huge down under already. Since the first round of matches Castleford have joined the party and in just a few weeks, the 8th Sept to be precise Blackpool will host an afternoon of Rugby League with teams from Wakefield, Warrington, Leeds, Castleford, Wigan, Hull KR, Widnes , Huddersfield and saints .
Next year 2019 PDRLs own Super League.
Rugby League once again setting the standard and the leader in sport innovation.
Full rules are under review at this moment but if anyone needs any info about this no matter where you live I will be happy to answer your question. Just PM me .
