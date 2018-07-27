WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clark

Clark
Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:16 am
Wires71
Wires71
I thought Clark was superb against Saints. Just wish we had that sort of quality in our half backs.
Re: Clark
Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:22 am
rubber duckie
rubber duckie
Thought this topic was going to be about Phil.
He really hates Wire.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Clark
Fri Jul 27, 2018 9:31 am
Lord Tony Smith
Lord Tony Smith
He always is superb. He's an immense player. Puts his body on the line week in week out and is a machine in defence. We are lucky to have him.

