Hear me out.
Think about it.
From the outset when those clubs in working class, industrial regions of Britain, rooted deep in the trade union movement wanted to protect their community asset, that is, it's hard working people, they chose professionalism compensate from loss of earnings.
The same thing happened in soccer 10 years before. Clubs in northern England broke away.
Now as a result of this deep connection to it's northern roots, RL may actually have restricted itself to expand beyond it's cultural and political foundations which we can honestly say is the case when compared to expansion of union.
You see, RU as a whole isn't a sport based on a working class, socialist ethic (albeit in isolated places like south Wales and Cornwall are exceptions but that is more politically inspired). It's origins are more middle class, thus it isn't as restricted to attraction of other demographics. RL sadly has confined itself almost exclusively to a certain demographic. The issue with being stuck in a lower demographic has had it's challenges over the past 123 years, mainly being, without sounding prejudice or arrogant (as I personally am from a working class culture) is that the traditional environment where RL's heartlands are are post industrial regions where there is little money. This is slowly changing however when you have cities like Manchester becoming a second London and movement of people etc.
RU has always had the advantage that it connects with the 'money people' of the educated, aristocratic and influential types that has enabled that sport to prosper more than RL. They have sponsors like banks, prestige car manufacturers, communications, and other white collar associations. Are you getting what I mean here?
Soccer is an unusual one because although the FA was based originally on clubs that wanted to pay players in the similar region to RL's heartlands, somehow it broke the barriers and went beyond it's boundaries and now truly is embraced by all cultures, demography and the wealthy and poor alike.
RL will never lose it's origins no, but it can lose it's self preservationist and exclusiveness attitude yes. It has happened many times beginning with the expansion to Australia. Yes, Sydney in 1908 was an industrial emerging city. Today that city is no longer as industrial and working class. RL expanded very successfully from those gritty Northern Union days to embracing the warm, bright light and colour of NSW. It can happen!
It can happen indeed but it requires much self sacrifice. Toronto is a perfect opportunity now to consider RL breaking its exclusive 'us only' attitude and allowing a very different type of culture to enjoy the beautiful sport that rugby league is. For the game to succeed, the old ways have to gradually go. Life never stays still.
