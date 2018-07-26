WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 ins, 3 out loans with Leigh

Board index Super League Hull KR 2 ins, 3 out loans with Leigh

Post a reply
2 ins, 3 out loans with Leigh
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Thu Jul 26, 2018 7:04 pm
luke ShipleyRed Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 365
The 2 ins till the end of the season.

Ben Crooks.
Craig Hall.

The 3 outs on loan.

Jordan Walne,
Josh Johnson,
Will Dagger.

Makes sense to me. We get 2 experienced outside backs. Dagger and Johnson get some game time. Walne in the shop window. Add in Carney feeling more confident about the Middle 8's. Could just do with the injuries clearing up and no more.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: 2 ins, 3 out loans with Leigh
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 8:39 pm
Posted by Sandro II Terrorista on Thu Jul 26, 2018 8:39 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11558
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Not happy at all at Dagger being sent out on loan, the kid was brought into the club as a full time squad member, looked fantastic and a huge prospect when played and then we bin him off for Hall and Crooks.

I was a very big forgiver of Hall for his numerous awful defensive performances, but no one can tell me that he's improved in the last four years. Let's be honest, we only got him off Hull in the first place because they'd got sick of his defesive frailties and wanging it into row Z in attack.
Back in the day, Pamela Softcock was amazing, but she a'int no Goose.
Tundra Style.
Living The Lichen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bigcjlchris, Brid B&W, EastHullUTR, Erik the not red, Faithful One, Google Adsense [Bot] and 96 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,767,6191,95876,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
BRISBANE
12-10
CRONULLA
 Full Time  
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
14-12
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)