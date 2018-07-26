WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:32 pm
Posted by PapÃ¡ Genial on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:32 pm
PapÃ¡ Genial
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am
Posts: 8
Location: Valencia, Spain
Hola de papa genial!!

Tomorrow night lads, wonâ€™t be there but will be expecting a full run through of the game from you lot who can make it!

Personally I can feel a thrashing, Giants on form and I think weâ€™ll go into the game a little too cocky.

Giants by 38.
Trinity Fan Living in Valencia, Spain.

The support never stops!

First Game - Wakefield 10 vs Featherstone 7 25 Feb 1978
Last Game - Wakefield 37 vs Hull FC 22 13 June 2009
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:44 pm
Posted by Tommy Duckfingers on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:44 pm
Tommy Duckfingers
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm
Posts: 1249
Yet another one?
We put this festival on you ba****ds
With whole lotta love
We worked for one year for you pigs
And you wanna break our walls down
And you wanna destroy
Well you go to hell
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:45 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:45 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3078
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Odd first troll post.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:54 pm
Posted by chissitt on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:54 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7342
PapÃ¡ Genial wrote:
Hola de papa genial!!

Tomorrow night lads, wonâ€™t be there but will be expecting a full run through of the game from you lot who can make it!

Personally I can feel a thrashing, Giants on form and I think weâ€™ll go into the game a little too cocky.

Giants by 38.

Why would you want to listen to your favourite team getting thrashed, you could always go to a bullfight.
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:57 pm
Posted by PapÃ¡ Genial on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:57 pm
PapÃ¡ Genial
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am
Posts: 8
Location: Valencia, Spain
Mate believe me, you get bored of them when living over here. Win or lose, I support my team. Since 1978!
Trinity Fan Living in Valencia, Spain.

The support never stops!

First Game - Wakefield 10 vs Featherstone 7 25 Feb 1978
Last Game - Wakefield 37 vs Hull FC 22 13 June 2009
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:13 pm
Posted by Willzay on Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:13 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7443
He's back
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:21 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:21 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 17th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6652
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Same formula. Old fan supporting Trin for yonks + childish posts more suitable to teenage angst.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance
Re: Tomorrow Night
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:27 pm
Posted by PapÃ¡ Genial on Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:27 pm
PapÃ¡ Genial
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am
Posts: 8
Location: Valencia, Spain
Jesus lads, will it help if I change my photo to myself?? Thought this was a rugby forum.
Trinity Fan Living in Valencia, Spain.

The support never stops!

First Game - Wakefield 10 vs Featherstone 7 25 Feb 1978
Last Game - Wakefield 37 vs Hull FC 22 13 June 2009

