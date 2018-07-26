Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am Posts: 8 Location: Valencia, Spain
Hola de papa genial!!
Tomorrow night lads, wonâ€™t be there but will be expecting a full run through of the game from you lot who can make it! Personally I can feel a thrashing, Giants on form and I think weâ€™ll go into the game a little too cocky. Giants by 38.
Trinity Fan Living in Valencia, Spain.
The support never stops! First Game - Wakefield 10 vs Featherstone 7 25 Feb 1978 Last Game - Wakefield 37 vs Hull FC 22 13 June 2009
Joined: Sun Sep 13, 2009 2:16 pm Posts: 1249
We put this festival on you ba****ds
With whole lotta love We worked for one year for you pigs And you wanna break our walls down And you wanna destroy Well you go to hell
Posted by
wakeytrin
on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:45 pm
Reputation Points:
2
Rep Position:
33rd / 76,974
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts:
3078
Location:
The sunny side of Wakey
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense. Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Posted by
chissitt
on Thu Jul 26, 2018 5:54 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am Posts: 7342
PapÃ¡ Genial wrote:
Hola de papa genial!!
Tomorrow night lads, wonâ€™t be there but will be expecting a full run through of the game from you lot who can make it! Personally I can feel a thrashing, Giants on form and I think weâ€™ll go into the game a little too cocky. Giants by 38.
Why would you want to listen to your favourite team getting thrashed, you could always go to a bullfight.
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am Posts: 8 Location: Valencia, Spain
Mate believe me, you get bored of them when living over here. Win or lose, I support my team. Since 1978!
Trinity Fan Living in Valencia, Spain.
The support never stops! First Game - Wakefield 10 vs Featherstone 7 25 Feb 1978 Last Game - Wakefield 37 vs Hull FC 22 13 June 2009
Posted by
Willzay
on Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:13 pm
Reputation Points:
15
Rep Position:
20th / 76,974
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts:
7443
Reputation Points:
18
Rep Position:
17th / 76,974
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts:
6652
Location:
Standing on the heads of Giants
Same formula. Old fan supporting Trin for yonks + childish posts more suitable to teenage angst.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years" Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015 2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot. 2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2018 11:36 am Posts: 8 Location: Valencia, Spain
Jesus lads, will it help if I change my photo to myself?? Thought this was a rugby forum.
Trinity Fan Living in Valencia, Spain.
The support never stops! First Game - Wakefield 10 vs Featherstone 7 25 Feb 1978 Last Game - Wakefield 37 vs Hull FC 22 13 June 2009
Who is online
Users browsing this forum:
B V Bob, djcool, exiledcat, Five and last, Her in doors, huddiepuddies, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, MC_Wildcat, musson, newgroundb4wakey, PapÃ¡ Genial, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, try scorer, wakey warrior, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas, WRENNYAL, x43sflyer and 225 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,767,552 2,079 76,974 4,559 SET