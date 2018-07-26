Going into the last round of the regular season, not too long until the dream team is announced. What is everyoneâ€™s so far? Mine would be:
1. Barba
2. Makinson
3. Tupou
4. Percival
5. Johnstone
6. Lomax
7. Drinkwater (very few good scrum halves whoâ€™ve been injury free)
8. Thompson
9. Roby
10. Hill
11. Bateman
12. Taia
13. Wilkin (another difficult one)
Man Of Steel: 1.Barba 2.Roby 3.Thompson
Young player of the year: Richardson
Coach of the year: Holbrook
