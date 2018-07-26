WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL Dream Team

SL Dream Team
Thu Jul 26, 2018 12:32 pm
AS108
Going into the last round of the regular season, not too long until the dream team is announced. What is everyoneâ€™s so far? Mine would be:

1. Barba
2. Makinson
3. Tupou
4. Percival
5. Johnstone
6. Lomax
7. Drinkwater (very few good scrum halves whoâ€™ve been injury free)
8. Thompson
9. Roby
10. Hill
11. Bateman
12. Taia
13. Wilkin (another difficult one)

Man Of Steel: 1.Barba 2.Roby 3.Thompson
Young player of the year: Richardson
Coach of the year: Holbrook
Thu Jul 26, 2018 12:40 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
well, this is going to be fun.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 1:02 pm
Matt_Horton
AS108 wrote:
Going into the last round of the regular season, not too long until the dream team is announced. What is everyoneâ€™s so far?

Your life must pass too quickly if 9 weeks isn't too long
Thu Jul 26, 2018 1:02 pm
Willzay
I actually agree with most of AS108's selection, though Richie Myler and Jacob Miller both have more try assists than Drinkwater.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 1:13 pm
AS108
Willzay wrote:
I actually agree with most of AS108's selection, though Richie Myler and Jacob Miller both have more try assists than Drinkwater.


Scrum half was a difficult one, Mylerâ€™s a fair shout but his game management is very poor and he can fall out of games too easily, heâ€™s a stand off playing as a scrum half and he isnâ€™t dominant enough to do so. I went with Drinkwater more for the impact heâ€™s had on Catalans even though he was a mid season signing. 7 tries and 14 assists in 11 games is very impressive for someone who struggled at Leigh. Him and Gigotâ€™s return have been the main catalyst for Catalans turnaround. Richardson was another option but not at the level required yet.

