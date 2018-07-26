WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ginners to play for Leeds

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Ginners to play for Leeds

Post a reply
Ginners to play for Leeds
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:22 am
Posted by FGB on Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:22 am
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 477
As a member of the ginner club meself, Id like to welcome Jordan Thompson to the club. Who else have we had over the years tho?

I'll start with..

Scott Donald.
Marvin Golden
Re: Ginners to play for Leeds
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:25 am
Posted by Biff Tannen on Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:25 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5888
Location: Hill Valley
Galloway
Gallagher
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Ginners to play for Leeds
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:32 am
Posted by thepimp007 on Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:32 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1470
FGB wrote:
As a member of the ginner club meself, Id like to welcome Jordan Thompson to the club. Who else have we had over the years tho?

I'll start with..

Scott Donald.
Marvin Golden


Great bloke Marvin. Did a year at Dudley Hill was still class especially defensively
Re: Ginners to play for Leeds
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:50 am
Posted by Les Norton on Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:50 am
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: Dirranbandi
Was Craig Izzard a bit of a Wotsit end?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Blocker75, cheekydiddles, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, FarsleySteve, FGB, Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsDave, malcadele, Marvin Goolash, mjl, Mookachaka, OldFart2, Rixy, Sal Paradise, southyorksdave, tad rhino, thepimp007, wrongsideofpennines and 309 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,767,2832,25376,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.