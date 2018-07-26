WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN 2018 | Jordan Thompson until end of 2018.

Posted by Frosties. on Thu Jul 26, 2018 11:01 am
Jordan Thompson has been confirmed until the end of season and will wear 37.
Posted by tad rhino on Thu Jul 26, 2018 12:02 pm
decent signing. in a salary capped sport he's a crafter.

