WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 train seats to London 1st class return Wembley weekend

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2 train seats to London 1st class return Wembley weekend

Post a reply
Posted by Waddy-Fax on Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:30 am
Waddy-Fax User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sat May 18, 2002 8:30 am
Posts: 3262
Location: At a party in my pants
I have 2 spare seats for the Wembley weekend, going down from Leeds 24th August 11am and back Sunday 1pm. Going down is 1st class, coming back standard. Had 2 people drop out of a large trip so these are spare, you are sat by yourself together not at a table. £120 for both.

Thanks
Dane Neerriinnnxxxx - Man of steel 2009

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Angelus, AS108, Barrett was robbed, Bearded, bramleyrhino, bren2k, Brid B&W, caslad75, edinburgh yorkie, eric35, Exiled down south, Five and last, Gallanteer, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Harry Stottle, homme vaste, JEAN CAPDOUZE, joanne callotte, Jukesays, Lebron James, Matt_Horton, NEtrinity, Rhinoshaund III, Shazbaz, tyr, UllFC, wakeyrule, Zuider and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,767,2832,25376,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.