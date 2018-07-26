I have 2 spare seats for the Wembley weekend, going down from Leeds 24th August 11am and back Sunday 1pm. Going down is 1st class, coming back standard. Had 2 people drop out of a large trip so these are spare, you are sat by yourself together not at a table. £120 for both.
Thanks
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, Angelus, AS108, Barrett was robbed, Bearded, bramleyrhino, bren2k, Brid B&W, caslad75, edinburgh yorkie, eric35, Exiled down south, Five and last, Gallanteer, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Harry Stottle, homme vaste, JEAN CAPDOUZE, joanne callotte, Jukesays, Lebron James, Matt_Horton, NEtrinity, Rhinoshaund III, Shazbaz, tyr, UllFC, wakeyrule, Zuider and 222 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,767,283
|2,253
|76,974
|4,559
|SET