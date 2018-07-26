WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Financial due diligence.

Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:59 am
ricardo07
I am very sorry to see the player exodus at Leigh and feel extremely sad for their supporters.

They have a very tidy ground which should be a blue print for teams like my own (Wakefield) and on my visits there I have always been made welcome by Leigh supporters and the ground stewards.

However it seems that balancing the books was not a priority.

I was under the impression (forgive me if I am wrong) that after the problems experienced in the past by my own club and more recently by Bradford, the RFL had insisted that financial due dilligence was to be improved. Indeed at Wakefield, wasn't Kath Hetherington launched into Belle Vue until Michael Carter (CEO) found his feet.

I believe that RFL have failed miserably in this respect as they have the powers to act as internal auditors and advise against overspending.

I for one will not put all the blame on Derek Beaumont. He is passionate about Leigh and used some of his own money, but the RFL must have been aware that his budget was not sustainable and should have insisted that some type of financial director was appointed.

The danger of boom or bust was examplified many years ago by association football's Leeds United. They chased adream, failed to catch it and 20 years later still have not made it back to the Premier League.

I offer my own club as a model of how it should be done.

Within the last 5 years we had to sell our best players and operate on a shoestring for a couple of years. Full credit must be given to the directors Chris Brereton and Michael Carter for doing this.

I hope DB does not walk away and that their may be a local Leyther prepared to invest both time and money to support him.

The Leigh supporters deserve it.

RFL hang your heads in shame.

I sincerely hope that Salford are not heading in the same direction.

Widnes at least seem to be waking up to the fact that their super league place is in danger but please RFL make sure that financial due diligence is scrutinised over there.
Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:00 am
Lebron James
Why should the RFL hang its head in shame?

Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:08 am
RLRealist
Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:18 am
wrencat1873
Perhaps for their part in creating a "cliff edge" for clubs to fall off.
If Leigh had budgeted for finishing outside the top 4 (the point at which their funding drops from $1.2 million to £200k), they wouldn't have a side capable of competing for a play off spot.
Of course, this doesn't just affect Leigh but, all other clubs vying for those prized play off positions.

Did they force Leigh (and any other clubs) to overspend, no.
However, they have created such an uneven situation in The Championship that, it could only be a matter of time before disaster struck and therefore they (The RFL) are complicit in yet another clubs failure.
Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:19 am
Top Saint
Non of that is the RFL's fault. Derek Beaumont, for all his passion for Leigh, failed to stabilise the finances at his club and spent his own money chasing a dream. He is now leaving and the club will pay the price. I have been to Leigh many times and it has great potential, but, the club needs to grow their regular crowd numbers, as their current crowd numbers are not big enough for Super League.
Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:22 am
RLRealist
Mr Argyle should buy Leigh as feeder team?
Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:25 am
Willzay
Where do you draw the line when it comes to the RFL being involved? After them buying Odsal for the Bulls, I'm not sure. DB's dummy spit ain't down to them though.
Re: Financial due diligence.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:35 am
wrencat1873
What you are saying may be correct.
However, using your measure of crowd numbers, EVERY club outside SL has the same problem.
Does this mean that we should cease to have promotion and relegation ?

The current difficulties, many of which are due to the current 3 x 8 system, which utterly prevents any promoted side from gaining a foundation within SL destabilises half of the SL clubs and around 40% of the Championship Clubs making life extremely difficult, if not impossible to sustain a top Championship side.

Promotion can only be gained with serious long term investment and/or huge amounts of luck and even when all the stars are aligned, hanging on to the coveted prize is equally difficult.

IF we are to continue with promotion and relegation, we have to move to a 1 up 1 down system (either with or without a MPG) or, find a way of levelling the funding between ALL Championship clubs.
There could still be an element of prize money, depending on final standings but, the current imbalance between the top 4 and the rest is just bonkers.

