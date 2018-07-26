I am very sorry to see the player exodus at Leigh and feel extremely sad for their supporters.
They have a very tidy ground which should be a blue print for teams like my own (Wakefield) and on my visits there I have always been made welcome by Leigh supporters and the ground stewards.
However it seems that balancing the books was not a priority.
I was under the impression (forgive me if I am wrong) that after the problems experienced in the past by my own club and more recently by Bradford, the RFL had insisted that financial due dilligence was to be improved. Indeed at Wakefield, wasn't Kath Hetherington launched into Belle Vue until Michael Carter (CEO) found his feet.
I believe that RFL have failed miserably in this respect as they have the powers to act as internal auditors and advise against overspending.
I for one will not put all the blame on Derek Beaumont. He is passionate about Leigh and used some of his own money, but the RFL must have been aware that his budget was not sustainable and should have insisted that some type of financial director was appointed.
The danger of boom or bust was examplified many years ago by association football's Leeds United. They chased adream, failed to catch it and 20 years later still have not made it back to the Premier League.
I offer my own club as a model of how it should be done.
Within the last 5 years we had to sell our best players and operate on a shoestring for a couple of years. Full credit must be given to the directors Chris Brereton and Michael Carter for doing this.
I hope DB does not walk away and that their may be a local Leyther prepared to invest both time and money to support him.
The Leigh supporters deserve it.
RFL hang your heads in shame.
I sincerely hope that Salford are not heading in the same direction.
Widnes at least seem to be waking up to the fact that their super league place is in danger but please RFL make sure that financial due diligence is scrutinised over there.
Perhaps for their part in creating a "cliff edge" for clubs to fall off. If Leigh had budgeted for finishing outside the top 4 (the point at which their funding drops from $1.2 million to £200k), they wouldn't have a side capable of competing for a play off spot. Of course, this doesn't just affect Leigh but, all other clubs vying for those prized play off positions.
Did they force Leigh (and any other clubs) to overspend, no. However, they have created such an uneven situation in The Championship that, it could only be a matter of time before disaster struck and therefore they (The RFL) are complicit in yet another clubs failure.
Joined: Thu Sep 23, 2010 7:09 pm Posts: 1207 Location: In a very weird place eating shortbread.
ricardo07 wrote:
I am very sorry to see the player exodus at Leigh and feel extremely sad for their supporters.
They have a very tidy ground which should be a blue print for teams like my own (Wakefield) and on my visits there I have always been made welcome by Leigh supporters and the ground stewards.
However it seems that balancing the books was not a priority.
I was under the impression (forgive me if I am wrong) that after the problems experienced in the past by my own club and more recently by Bradford, the RFL had insisted that financial due dilligence was to be improved. Indeed at Wakefield, wasn't Kath Hetherington launched into Belle Vue until Michael Carter (CEO) found his feet.
I believe that RFL have failed miserably in this respect as they have the powers to act as internal auditors and advise against overspending.
I for one will not put all the blame on Derek Beaumont. He is passionate about Leigh and used some of his own money, but the RFL must have been aware that his budget was not sustainable and should have insisted that some type of financial director was appointed.
The danger of boom or bust was examplified many years ago by association football's Leeds United. They chased adream, failed to catch it and 20 years later still have not made it back to the Premier League.
I offer my own club as a model of how it should be done.
Within the last 5 years we had to sell our best players and operate on a shoestring for a couple of years. Full credit must be given to the directors Chris Brereton and Michael Carter for doing this.
I hope DB does not walk away and that their may be a local Leyther prepared to invest both time and money to support him.
The Leigh supporters deserve it.
RFL hang your heads in shame.
I sincerely hope that Salford are not heading in the same direction.
Widnes at least seem to be waking up to the fact that their super league place is in danger but please RFL make sure that financial due diligence is scrutinised over there.
Non of that is the RFL's fault. Derek Beaumont, for all his passion for Leigh, failed to stabilise the finances at his club and spent his own money chasing a dream. He is now leaving and the club will pay the price. I have been to Leigh many times and it has great potential, but, the club needs to grow their regular crowd numbers, as their current crowd numbers are not big enough for Super League.
A pint of sweat, saves a gallon of blood. - George S. Patton
In war, resolution; in defeat, defiance; in victory, magnanimity. - Winston Churchill
It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it. - General Douglas MacArthur
Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. - Isaac Asimov
Non of that is the RFL's fault. Derek Beaumont, for all his passion for Leigh, failed to stabilise the finances at his club and spent his own money chasing a dream. He is now leaving and the club will pay the price. I have been to Leigh many times and it has great potential, but, the club needs to grow their regular crowd numbers, as their current crowd numbers are not big enough for Super League.
What you are saying may be correct. However, using your measure of crowd numbers, EVERY club outside SL has the same problem. Does this mean that we should cease to have promotion and relegation ?
The current difficulties, many of which are due to the current 3 x 8 system, which utterly prevents any promoted side from gaining a foundation within SL destabilises half of the SL clubs and around 40% of the Championship Clubs making life extremely difficult, if not impossible to sustain a top Championship side.
Promotion can only be gained with serious long term investment and/or huge amounts of luck and even when all the stars are aligned, hanging on to the coveted prize is equally difficult.
IF we are to continue with promotion and relegation, we have to move to a 1 up 1 down system (either with or without a MPG) or, find a way of levelling the funding between ALL Championship clubs. There could still be an element of prize money, depending on final standings but, the current imbalance between the top 4 and the rest is just bonkers.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.