Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:42 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:42 am
We've had many threads regarding poor numbers of away fans at games and the stock response is that clubs should be focusing on their own fans to maximise their attendances and this may be right.
However, there is a serious issue, when fans dont travel to the RL showpiece events and this issue seems to be having an effect on crowd numbers at the semi final double header.
Having just taken advantage of a £15 ticket, including travel to go to Bolton, you do wonder whether having 1 or 2 more overseas clubs in SL will have a detrimental effect on Magic and The Grand Final.

Although, in one sense, it would be great to see Catalan in a major final, the effect on ticket sales could be a potential disaster and this is painted against the £2 million loss that The RFL recently posted.

Can this really be good for the game of RL or, am I missing something ?
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:21 am
Posted by RLRealist on Thu Jul 26, 2018 10:21 am
Clubs and their supporters who depend on traveling fans shows a weakness that the said club cannot or will not make an effort to market themselves. Widnes being an example. I mean look at their major jersey sponsor 'Beat the Scum, sorry Scrum'. What is that all about?? Hardly a national sponsor. Was better when ICI were on the front!

This has been an ongoing issue in the 30 years I have been watching RL. Only a few clubs do make the effort and then they are rewarded with the fruits of their labour, but this then causes the bludger clubs to become envious and jealous leading to bitterness.
Why can't the ENTIRE game work together FFS?? Is it really too hard to put aside egos for the bigger common good???

