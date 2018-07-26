We've had many threads regarding poor numbers of away fans at games and the stock response is that clubs should be focusing on their own fans to maximise their attendances and this may be right.
However, there is a serious issue, when fans dont travel to the RL showpiece events and this issue seems to be having an effect on crowd numbers at the semi final double header.
Having just taken advantage of a £15 ticket, including travel to go to Bolton, you do wonder whether having 1 or 2 more overseas clubs in SL will have a detrimental effect on Magic and The Grand Final.
Although, in one sense, it would be great to see Catalan in a major final, the effect on ticket sales could be a potential disaster and this is painted against the £2 million loss that The RFL recently posted.
Can this really be good for the game of RL or, am I missing something ?
