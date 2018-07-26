WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - QLT

Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:27 am
Halifax1989
So Cas have just signed Pete Mata'utia, must knock QLT down the pecking order. Is there a chance that he will come back? We may at least get him on DR.
Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:33 am
Beaujangles
Could be useful if we suffer an injury at half back.Maybe he came to watch last week to see if he's still welcome in Town...:)
on second thought rules won't allow him back now will they ?
Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:36 am
faxcar
Also handed a contract to one of there young lads who is a fullback, so who knows unless DP see's Q as a 6?

HKR were reported to be looking for a winger before before this weeks deadline runs out so does that mean Moss, who can play there doesn't fit in to any of their plans?

