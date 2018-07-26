WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Beaumont

Beaumont
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:04 am
Posted by The Watcher on Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:04 am
The Watcher is happy that Beaumont has left our club, at times he was an embarrassment, with his drunken foul mouthed rants on social media. The Watcher does not believe he put in half of the money he allows people to think he put in. Leigh were given £1.25, plus gate money etc etc, that is a hell of a lot of money to run a club. The Watcher also agrees with Beaumont that he was a failure as a RL chairman & made a high percentage of wrong decisions. Beaumont has abandoned Leigh before & it is no surprise to the Watcher that he has abandoned us again. The Watcher for one says thank God the Beaumont road show is over.
Re: Beaumont
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:45 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:45 am
You could be right as soon as he will have to put a significant amount of money in he’s gone
Re: Beaumont
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:49 am
Posted by Mookachaka on Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:49 am
The Watcher wrote:
Why do you type like that?
Re: Beaumont
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:54 am
Posted by charlie caroli on Thu Jul 26, 2018 9:54 am
Mookachaka wrote:
Why do you type like that?

Mooky, don't you know Remus?

