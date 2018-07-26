The Watcher is happy that Beaumont has left our club, at times he was an embarrassment, with his drunken foul mouthed rants on social media. The Watcher does not believe he put in half of the money he allows people to think he put in. Leigh were given £1.25, plus gate money etc etc, that is a hell of a lot of money to run a club. The Watcher also agrees with Beaumont that he was a failure as a RL chairman & made a high percentage of wrong decisions. Beaumont has abandoned Leigh before & it is no surprise to the Watcher that he has abandoned us again. The Watcher for one says thank God the Beaumont road show is over.