WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bad news

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Bad news

Post a reply
Bad news
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:01 am
Posted by westleighjim on Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:01 am
westleighjim User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 198
If what i have just head is true it's bad news for the club, can't raise a team for Sunday half the player have gone.
Re: Bad news
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:30 am
Posted by Leyther14 on Thu Jul 26, 2018 6:30 am
Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,974
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 87
Has anyone got any real info on who will be in the team this weekend. Surely the players we have are still under contract until they are sold!
Re: Bad news
Post Thu Jul 26, 2018 7:16 am
Posted by Mookachaka on Thu Jul 26, 2018 7:16 am
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1128
Don't we have an academy as well? Worst comes to worst, let the kids go out there and get hammered.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, Bat Lad, Brian Wood, BRIXTON, Early Bath, Great Balls Offiah, gunners guns13, herald 2, Keiththered, kiwileyther, Leyther14, Mookachaka, Morvan, roger daly, Rotherham Fev Fan, scrum, shropshire-leyther, Vancouver Leyther, westleighjim, wire-quin, Zulu01 and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,767,0561,70976,9744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 28th Jul 06:00
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
Sat 28th Jul 08:30
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PARRAMATTA EELS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)