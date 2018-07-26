For starters, thanks to Derek for making alot of Leighs fans dreams come true and defeat the Pies by plenty, and lets be honest, building a side which was SL standards and should have scored far more League points. Was we unlucky ? Mmmmm, i think we were a little !
Derek at times is his own worst enemy both in the sport and representing the club, but you cannot knock his passion for the Town and club and I am sure he will do what he can to ensure we stay afloat.
So what are the root causes ?
1 - Coaches - Absolutely the wrong call to keep Jukes and I think Dereks friendship with him has led us to this demising position. The writing was on the wall last season and changes should have been made whilst in SL to consolidate for this season and maybe keep us in SL. Friends or not, Jukes has cost Derek thousands of pounds and lets be honest, we have bought some poor players this year.
2 - Cunningham - Again Dereks Management style meant that Cunningham pulled the strings, spent lots of dosh, and to be honest, split up a team for which would have murdered the Championship. Lachlan Burr, Patterson, Vea, Drinkwater, Pelissier etc...... all released for the sake of spending just as much money and splitting up a team for which had 12 months prep to play as a team in the Championship. This consolidation would have put us in a good place becasue that side is far better than the current Widnes and Salford sides.
3 - The Team !! - Some poor performances (and sometimes gutless) and only a few of them can hold their heads up high. Most just want to get banned, go missing at vital times and have been placed on Ludicrous contracts that only some SL players can dream of. Just been reading about Mr Actons rants on social media, and no doubt we are still paying him. This behaviour alone in most organisations is sackable, so cash in Derek and get rid of him for nowt !
4 - Derek Beaumont - Well, comon pal, you havent always polished your position as Leigh owner in glitter. You are the reason why Toronto Wolfpack have absolutely pished this league and you have spent more than double than what we should have to finish at least 2nd comfortably. Should have followed the HKR model and kept the previous years side and build. I dont know why this season we did what we did, but down to the trust in others, you too are fully culpable for our demise. You had a good go and thanks.
So, what next ? back to 2k crowds ? Finally develop a youth model and bring some young blood back ? Part time rugby ?
In the end, it will come back to us as fans to support the club so it is nothing that we havnt experienced before. We have been spoilt for the past 6 years but all good things come to an end.
The consolidation looks cut throat, and there will be some very average players coming our way. As long as they give 100%, thats all that matters ! I'm 43 now and not available, so don't phone me Kieran !!!
I think there is a massive lull in the sport I love in general. I think its dying a death and even watching the coverage on Sky gives me the creeps. Things need to change as we have 2 top divisions split into 4.
You dont need to be Nostradamus to get my perception of the change but RL seems to be ran by a very passive organisation which lack direction. I fear for the sport in general, not just Leigh RLFC.
Up the Comics !
Derek at times is his own worst enemy both in the sport and representing the club, but you cannot knock his passion for the Town and club and I am sure he will do what he can to ensure we stay afloat.
So what are the root causes ?
1 - Coaches - Absolutely the wrong call to keep Jukes and I think Dereks friendship with him has led us to this demising position. The writing was on the wall last season and changes should have been made whilst in SL to consolidate for this season and maybe keep us in SL. Friends or not, Jukes has cost Derek thousands of pounds and lets be honest, we have bought some poor players this year.
2 - Cunningham - Again Dereks Management style meant that Cunningham pulled the strings, spent lots of dosh, and to be honest, split up a team for which would have murdered the Championship. Lachlan Burr, Patterson, Vea, Drinkwater, Pelissier etc...... all released for the sake of spending just as much money and splitting up a team for which had 12 months prep to play as a team in the Championship. This consolidation would have put us in a good place becasue that side is far better than the current Widnes and Salford sides.
3 - The Team !! - Some poor performances (and sometimes gutless) and only a few of them can hold their heads up high. Most just want to get banned, go missing at vital times and have been placed on Ludicrous contracts that only some SL players can dream of. Just been reading about Mr Actons rants on social media, and no doubt we are still paying him. This behaviour alone in most organisations is sackable, so cash in Derek and get rid of him for nowt !
4 - Derek Beaumont - Well, comon pal, you havent always polished your position as Leigh owner in glitter. You are the reason why Toronto Wolfpack have absolutely pished this league and you have spent more than double than what we should have to finish at least 2nd comfortably. Should have followed the HKR model and kept the previous years side and build. I dont know why this season we did what we did, but down to the trust in others, you too are fully culpable for our demise. You had a good go and thanks.
So, what next ? back to 2k crowds ? Finally develop a youth model and bring some young blood back ? Part time rugby ?
In the end, it will come back to us as fans to support the club so it is nothing that we havnt experienced before. We have been spoilt for the past 6 years but all good things come to an end.
The consolidation looks cut throat, and there will be some very average players coming our way. As long as they give 100%, thats all that matters ! I'm 43 now and not available, so don't phone me Kieran !!!
I think there is a massive lull in the sport I love in general. I think its dying a death and even watching the coverage on Sky gives me the creeps. Things need to change as we have 2 top divisions split into 4.
You dont need to be Nostradamus to get my perception of the change but RL seems to be ran by a very passive organisation which lack direction. I fear for the sport in general, not just Leigh RLFC.
Up the Comics !