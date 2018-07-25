WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing !

New Signing !
Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:44 pm
Posted by terrykelly on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:44 pm
Cheeky half-back
Keighley Cougars this evening are delighted to announce the signing of Peter Mata'utia from Championship club The Leigh Centurions on a 2 year deal, which starts immediately.

The 27 year old utility back arrives at Cougar Park following 7 months as a hugely popular Centurions player

Mata'utia, the eldest of four brothers to play for the Knights, has had two spells with the club either side of two years with St George Illawarra Dragons.

Born in Bankstown, Mata’utia represented Australian Schoolboys in 2008 and made his debut for Samoa in 2009, going on to make his NRL debut with New castle Knights in 2011. After being named in the NSW Cup Team of the Year in 2013 he moved to St George -Illawarra for the 2014 season where he established himself as a regular in their NRL side.

He made 35 appearances for the Dragons, scoring eleven tries before re-joining the Knights in April 2016 and playing alongside his brothers Sione, Chanel and Alapati. With a total of 12 tries in 41 games for the Knights his NRL career has seen him score 23 tries in 76 games.

Keighley Cougars beat off stiff competion from various Super league clubs, including Castleford Tigers, & Huddersfield Giants to secure his signature

Peter commented on his signing for the club "I'm so excited to finally sign for Keighley, as a kid growing up in New South Wales in the 90's, I remember when Cougarmania was at it's peak, and hopefully I can help bring it back"

The Cougars would like to welcome Peter to Cougar Park and are looking forward to seeing him in Keighley colours next season and beyond !

