Post Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:33 pm
Posted by herald 2 on Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:33 pm
Well what a day today has been ..it was expected a few high earners would be poached but never expected Derek to give up . Personally i thank him for the last 3 years its been a brilliant rollercoaster , my daughter seeing us beat Wigan for her first time , nilling Hudderfield , all the other games we won and JUST lost good cup runs etc , etc

Yes from the outside in it looks like some bad decisions have been made but i believe DB had the clubs best interests at heart after all he is a Leigh fan foremost.

We cannot blame Rowley, The wolfpack , Blackpool or the RFL we havent performed all season to the best of our ability and that has cost us massively.

Players will go ..like me and others they have mortgages, bills and families to take care of and they need to think about that as we all would do if we are being honest . Good luck to all of them with the new clubs .

We will survive and in whatever level we find ourselves at i will be there to support the club like the last 37 yrs good and especially bad .

Onwards and upwards to whoever wears and plays in our beloved Leigh shirt .

