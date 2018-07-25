WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signings

New Signings
Wed Jul 25, 2018 11:24 pm
Snowy
Looks like the North Wales Crusaders winger Dale Bloomfield is the first signing.

Many more from the lower divisions to come ! :cry:
